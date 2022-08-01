News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED arrests Sanjay Raut in Mumbai chawl case after 6 hours of grilling

ED arrests Sanjay Raut in Mumbai chawl case after 6 hours of grilling

Source: PTI
August 01, 2022 01:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl', officials said.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut being taken to the Enforcement Directorate office in connection with a money laundering case, Mumbai, July 31, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Raut, 60, was arrested after over six hours of questioning at the ED's zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate.

He was taken into custody at 12:05 am on Monday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was not cooperating in the probe, the officials claimed.

 

The Rajya Sabha MP of the Shiv Sena led by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, will be produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai later in the day, where the ED will seek his custody.

An agency team had on Sunday reached his residence in Mumbai's Bhandup area, where they conducted a search, questioned Raut, and by evening, summoned him for questioning at the agency's local office. The team also seized Rs 11.5 lakh in cash during the search, the officials said.

Before entering the ED office, Raut told reporters that the federal agency's action was aimed at trying to weaken the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra and that a "false" case was prepared against him.

The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'chawl' and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

In April, the ED provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore belonging to his wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation.

The attached properties are in the form of land held by Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut's aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, at Palghar, Saphale (town in Palghar) and Padgha (in Thane district).

These assets also include a flat in Mumbai's suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar, a "close associate" of Sanjay Raut, the ED had said.

The agency is understood to have questioned the Sena leader about his "business and other links" with Pravin Raut and Patkar and also about the property deals involving his wife.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
ED detains Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut in land scam case
ED detains Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut in land scam case
ED Raids: Sena Will Take It On The Chin
ED Raids: Sena Will Take It On The Chin
Shiv Sena ready for street and legal fight, says Raut
Shiv Sena ready for street and legal fight, says Raut
CWG 2022: Lifter Sheuli clinches India's third gold
CWG 2022: Lifter Sheuli clinches India's third gold
England clinch Women's Euro with win over Germany
England clinch Women's Euro with win over Germany
CWG 2022: How India fared on Sunday, July 31
CWG 2022: How India fared on Sunday, July 31
Badminton at CWG: Defending champs India enter semis
Badminton at CWG: Defending champs India enter semis
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

ED raids Raut; MP says will never quit Sena

ED raids Raut; MP says will never quit Sena

Won't bow down, will get arrested: Sanjay Raut

Won't bow down, will get arrested: Sanjay Raut

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances