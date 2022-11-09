News
Rediff.com  » News » Uddhav's right hand man Sanjay Raut walks out of jail

Uddhav's right hand man Sanjay Raut walks out of jail

Source: PTI
November 09, 2022 19:28 IST
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut walked out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail on Wednesday evening, hours after a special court granted him bail in a money laundering case.

He was arrested on August 1 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the  money laundering case related to a housing project in suburban Goregaon.

 

At around 5 pm, Raut's legal team dropped his bail order into the Arthur Road jail box and at about 6.50 pm, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader stepped out of the prison, where he had spent more than three months.

A large number of supporters of the Rajya Sabha member, who had assembled outside the jail, burst into celebration as soon as he walked out of the jail and raised slogans hailing him. Firecrackers were set off near the jail in central Mumbai by Raut's supporters.

