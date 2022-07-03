News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED summons ex-Mumbai top cop Sanjay Pandey

ED summons ex-Mumbai top cop Sanjay Pandey

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 03, 2022 19:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: ANI Photo

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on July 5 in connection with a money laundering case, an official from the Central agency said on Sunday.

The summons were sent on Saturday to Pandey, who retired from the police force on June 30, the ED official added.

 

While Pandey was unavailable for comment, the official said the former police commissioner may appear before the anti-money laundering agency in Delhi.

The official, however, refused to divulge for which money laundering case the summons had been issued to the retired IPS officer.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Nothing can break police-politician nexus
Nothing can break police-politician nexus
'DGs', CPs' posts going to officers close to chair'
'DGs', CPs' posts going to officers close to chair'
'Sachin Waze is not Mumbai police'
'Sachin Waze is not Mumbai police'
Fulfilment of all, no 'appeasement' politics: Modi
Fulfilment of all, no 'appeasement' politics: Modi
Tejas beats China's JF-17 as Malaysia's top choice
Tejas beats China's JF-17 as Malaysia's top choice
Century in England is always special: Jadeja
Century in England is always special: Jadeja
Rohit out of isolation after testing negative
Rohit out of isolation after testing negative
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Mumbai police has many honest officers'

'Mumbai police has many honest officers'

'Police-politicians together in hafta system'

'Police-politicians together in hafta system'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances