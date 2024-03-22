UP court grants bail to YouTuber Elvish Yadav in snake venom case

A Gautam Buddh Nagar court Friday granted bail to controversial YouTuber Siddharth Yadav alias Elvish Yadav in suspected drugs case, his lawyers said.

IMAGE: YouTuber Siddharth Yadav alias Elvish Yadav. Photograph: Courtesy Elvish Yadav/Instagram

Yadav was arrested by the Noida police on Sunday in connection with its probe into suspected use of snake venoms as recreational drugs in parties he hosted.

"The court heard the bail application and granted bail in the case. He will have to furnish two bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each which would be submitted in the court," advocate Prashant Rathi said.

However, it may take some time before Yadav walks out of the Luksar Jail in Greater Noida, where he is lodged since March 17, said advocate Deepak Bhati, who is also representing Yadav in the case.

"We have initiated legal proceedings. We would apply for provisional acceptance of the bail bonds so that release order is issued at the earliest. It may be issued tonight or may take a few days, considering court will be closed for Holi holidays from tomorrow," Bhati told PTI.

The 26-year-old controversial Youtuber, also winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, has been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Wildlife Protection Act and the Indian Penal Code, according to police.