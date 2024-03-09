News
YouTuber Elvish Yadav thrashes Delhi man, booked

YouTuber Elvish Yadav thrashes Delhi man, booked

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 09, 2024 10:48 IST
YouTuber Elvish Yadav and a few others with him allegedly assaulted a Delhi-based content creator in a shopping mall in Gurugram in Sector 53 area, police said on Friday.

A purported video of the alleged assault has surfaced on social media.

The complainant Sagar Thakur, a Delhi resident, also claimed that Yadav "tried to break his spine" and "threatened to kill him".

Thakur is a content creator with over 1.6 millions subscribers on YouTube, 8,90,000 followers on Instagram and 2,50,000 followers on X.

 

In his complaint, Thakur said he and Yadav have known each other since 2021.

"In the last few months, Elvish fan pages have been spreading hate and propaganda which made me distressed," he said.

Thakur said Yadav asked to meet him on Friday and he accepted thinking it to be a "discussion".

"When he came to the store – he and his 8-10 goons, who were drunk – started beating me and started using abusive language. Elvish Yadav tried to break my spine so that I would become physically disabled.

"Before leaving, Elvish Yadav threatened to kill me and I was almost unconscious (after the beatings)," Thakur said in his complaint.

The incident happened around 12.30 am on Friday, he added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Yadav and others under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 53 Police Station on Friday evening, police said.

A probe into the matter is underway, SHO Rajender Kumar said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Cop probing Elvish Yadav snake venom case shunted
Cops grill Elvish Yadav for 2 hours; probe finds...
'Now that I have won Rs 25 lakh...'
Saiyami's Australian Diaries
5th PIX: Ashwin leaves England in a mess!
PIX: Modi takes elephant, jeep safari in Kaziranga
Supriya Sule, Ajit's wife meet amid poll face-off buzz
Bigg Boss winner booked at party with snake venom

Why Is Elvish Yadav Trending?

