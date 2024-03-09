'Thrashed him because...': Elvish Yadav posts clarification video

Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav who has been booked for allegedly assaulting a YouTuber in a shopping mall in Gurugram posted a clarification video on Saturday claiming that the latter had threatened to burn him and his family alive.

Yadav added that the incident was 'pre-planned' as the complainant, Sagar Thakur had installed hidden microphones and cameras at the place of their meeting.

Thakur, a Delhi resident, has alleged that Yadav and his accomplices 'tried to break his spine' and 'threatened to kill him' when they met at the mall in Sector 53 here around 12.30 am on Friday.

Based on Thakur's complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Yadav and others under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 Police Station on Friday evening, police said.

A day after the FIR, Yadav on Saturday posted a video on microblogging platform X and shared a clarification for the incident that transpired at the mall.

He said it is important to share the 'other side of the story' and urged people to watch the video till end.

Yadav said he had met Thakur earlier for a shoot and the duo shared a healthy relationship until he took part in Bigg Boss.

He said Thakur has been harassing him for the past eight months by sharing negative posts about him after he joined the reality show.

He added that the complainant criticised him only for the sake of gaining more followers on his social media handles.

Yadav went on to add that when he called up Thakur on Thursday to sort out the matter, the latter said 'he would burn me and my family alive, leading to a heated argument between us'.

Thakur dared Yadav to meet him at his friend's shop in a mall where he had installed hidden microphones and cameras beforehand, the Bigg Boss fame said, adding that a fight broke out between them following another round of argument at the store.

The accused said he attacked Thakur out of provocation as he threatened to kill him and his family.

The latter refused to meet him the next day despite Yadav asking him twice and went on to lodge an FIR against Yadav, the video added.

A purported video of the alleged assault has surfaced on social media.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram police on Saturday tightened the noose on Elvish by issuing him a notice under Section 41A (notice of appearance before police) of the Criminal Procedure Code, Sector 53 Police Station SHO Rajender Kumar said.

'We have issued a notice to Elvish asking him to join the investigation. Further action will be taken as per the law,' the SHO said.

In his complaint on Friday, Thakur had said he and Yadav have known each other since 2021.

"In the last few months, Elvish fan pages have been spreading hate and propaganda which made me distressed," he said.

Thakur said Yadav asked to meet him on Friday and he accepted thinking it to be a 'discussion'.

'When he came to the store he and his 8-10 goons, who were drunk started beating me and started using abusive language. Elvish Yadav tried to break my spine so that I would become disabled,' the complainant had said.

'Before leaving, Elvish Yadav threatened to kill me and I was almost unconscious (after the beatings),' he had added.

Thakur is a content creator with over 1.6 millions subscribers on YouTube, 8,90,000 followers on Instagram and 2,50,000 followers on X.