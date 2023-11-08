News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Elvish Yadav grilled for 2 hrs in snake venom case

Elvish Yadav grilled for 2 hrs in snake venom case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 08, 2023 11:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Youtuber Elvish Yadav was questioned by the Noida Police early Wednesday over suspected use of snake venom at a party, officials said.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elvish Yadav/Instagram

Yadav, winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT, was among those named in the first information report (FIR) lodged here last week under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

"Yadav has joined the investigation. He came to the police station around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. He was then questioned for around two hours and let off. He will be called again," a senior officer of the Noida Police told PTI, requesting anonymity.

 

The police have already applied for remand of the five people who were arrested in the case.

The five people were arrested from a banquet hall in Sector 51 on November 3 and nine snakes, including five cobras, rescued from their possession while 20 ml of suspected snake venom also seized from their possession.

However, police said Yadav was not present at the party hall and they were probing his role in the whole case of snake venom use as recreational drug, which was unearthed by animals rights group PFA (People for Animals).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Is Elvish Yadav Trending?
Why Is Elvish Yadav Trending?
'Now that I have won Rs 25 lakh...'
'Now that I have won Rs 25 lakh...'
An Interview Every Parent MUST Read
An Interview Every Parent MUST Read
Can Israel's Army Win The War?
Can Israel's Army Win The War?
Right-wing vlogger held for remarks on Kerala blast
Right-wing vlogger held for remarks on Kerala blast
'Bitter pill to swallow, but we can come back'
'Bitter pill to swallow, but we can come back'
As of now Mobikwik has no plans to enter banking space
As of now Mobikwik has no plans to enter banking space
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Cop probing Elvish Yadav snake venom case shunted

Cop probing Elvish Yadav snake venom case shunted

Bigg Boss winner booked at party with snake venom

Bigg Boss winner booked at party with snake venom

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances