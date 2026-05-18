Biswajit Poddar Arrested In Land Grab And Extortion Case

Biswajit Poddar, alias Sona Pappu, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for land grabbing and extortion, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

Key Points Enforcement Directorate arrests Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu for land grabbing and extortion.

Poddar was arrested after hours of interrogation due to non-cooperation with the investigation.

The arrest follows the detention of Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Santanu Sinha Biswas.

Businessman Joy Kamdar was previously arrested in April in connection with the same land grab case.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu on Monday evening on charges of land grabbing and extortion, days after it held a senior officer of Kolkata Police in the same case, an official said.

Poddar, who was absconding since the federal agency started a probe into land grabbing, extortion and financial fraud, appeared before the ED this morning.

Biswajit Poddar's Arrest and Interrogation

"After sustained interrogation for almost nine hours, he was placed under arrest. There were consistent instances of non-cooperation during the investigation," an ED official told PTI.

Officials said the accused is expected to be produced before a special court on Tuesday.

Previous Arrests in the Land Grab Case

Last week, the ED arrested Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Santanu Sinha Biswas for his alleged involvement in offences linked to Poddar. In April the federal probe agency arrested businessman Joy Kamdar in the case.

According to sources in the federal probe agency, Poddar had been served five summonses earlier in connection with the probe.