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Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora arrested by ED in PMLA case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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May 09, 2026 16:48 IST

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Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a fresh money laundering case, triggering investigations into alleged financial irregularities.

AAP minister Sanjeev Arora

IMAGE: Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
  • The arrest follows raids conducted at Arora's official residence in Chandigarh and other premises across north India.
  • The ED claims Arora was 'non-cooperative' during the investigation, leading to his arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
  • Searches were carried out at five premises, including locations in Delhi and Gurugram, linked to Hampton Sky Realty Ltd.

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora in a fresh money laundering case against him and some entities allegedly linked to him, officials said.

Arrest and Raids

Arora was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after raids were conducted at his official residence in Chandigarh since early morning, they added.

Officials claimed Arora (62) was "non-cooperative" during the probe. He is expected to be produced before a local court on Saturday, where the agency will seek his custody for a detailed interrogation.

Scope of the Investigation

The ED carried out the searches at five premises across north India as part of the action.

The raids also covered two premises in Delhi and that of a company named Hampton Sky Realty Ltd in Gurugram's Udyog Vihar.

The searches were launched after the central agency registered a fresh case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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