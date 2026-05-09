Why ED Is Raiding Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora Again

The Enforcement Directorate has intensified its investigation into Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora with fresh raids linked to a money laundering case involving alleged fake GST purchases and round-tripping of funds.

Key Points The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted fresh raids against Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora in connection with a money laundering case.

The raids targeted multiple locations, including Arora's residence in Chandigarh and premises linked to Hampton Sky Realty Ltd.

The ED's investigation focuses on alleged fake GST purchases of mobile phones and subsequent round-tripping of funds from Dubai.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticised the raids, accusing the BJP-led Centre of misusing agencies for political purposes.

This is not the first time Arora has been investigated; he was previously raided under FEMA and is being probed for misusing industrial land.

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted fresh searches against Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora and some others allegedly linked to him as part of an investigation into a newly registered money laundering case, officials said.

They said Arora's official residence in Chandigarh was among the five premises raided across north India.

The raids also covered two premises in Delhi and that of a company named Hampton Sky Realty Ltd in Gurugram's Udyog Vihar.

The searches were launched after the central agency registered a fresh case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

ED's Previous Actions Against Arora

On April 17, the ED had raided Arora and his linked entities under the civil provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

As part of this action, officials said, the agency provisionally attached on April 19 the movable and immovable assets of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd, its director Arora, and entities linked to him for alleged FEMA violation through bogus sales and exports to the tune of Rs 157.12 crore.

Arora, 62, is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from the Ludhiana West assembly seat.

Political Reactions to the Raids

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann slammed the raids in a press conference in Sangrur.

He accused the BJP-led Centre of using agencies like the ED and the CBI as "weapons" to meet their political ends.

"The end of this unethical alliance of ED-BJP will begin from Punjab," Mann claimed in a post on X.

Details of the Money Laundering Probe

The latest probe (under the PMLA) pertains to "fake" GST purchases of mobile phones worth more than Rs 100 crore and subsequent exports to "round trip" alleged illegitimate funds from Dubai to India, as per the ED.

It is alleged that multiple fake GST purchase bills were obtained from "non-existing" firms in Delhi to claim fake ITC (input tax credit).

After the April searches, Arora said that he would fully cooperate with the probe agencies and that he was confident that the truth will prevail.

The AAP has called the raids a political witch hunt launched at the behest of the BJP government at the Centre as Punjab goes to polls early next year.

Broader Context of ED Actions in Punjab

Arora was already being probed in an earlier money laundering case in which he was raided by the ED in 2024, when he and his associates were alleged to have misused industrial land for residential projects. He was then a Rajya Sabha MP.

The ED, over the last few weeks, has undertaken some major actions against politically linked persons in Punjab, which is slated to go to the polls in early 2027.

It raided the premises of Lovely Group promoter and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, who defected to the BJP along with six other AAP MPs after the raids.

The agency, earlier this week, raided some Punjab builders and real estate companies, and also an alleged associate of an AAP functionary, as it made allegations against Punjab AAP president and cabinet minister Aman Arora, who called the ED claims a "fabricated narrative."