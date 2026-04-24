'Nitinji, We Have Left AAP, Want To Join BJP'

In a dramatic development on Friday, April 24, 2026, Aam Aadmi Party MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal resigned from the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.
They claimed that more than two-thirds of AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs are leaving and forming a separate faction aligned with the BJP. Chadha accused AAP of abandoning its core principles.
Key Points
- Senior AAP leaders Chadha, Pathak, Mittal resigned and joined BJP in a sudden, high-profile political shift.
- Leaders claim over two-thirds of AAP Rajya Sabha MPs are exiting, indicating a major parliamentary split.
- Chadha accused AAP of abandoning its founding principles, values, and internal political direction.
AAP Leaders Join BJP
Rajya Sabha Split Claim
Chadha Slams AAP Values
BJP Gains Key Faces
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff