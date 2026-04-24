Raghav Chadha leads AAP exodus to BJP; Maliwal, Harbhajan among 7 MPs leaving party

The Aam Aadmi Party is facing a major crisis as key Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak, have resigned, with some expected to join the BJP.

IMAGE: AAP MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and Ashok Mittal during a press conference, at Constitution Club, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Key AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak, have resigned.

They announced that seven out of 10 RS MPs of the AAP are joining the BJP.

Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikram Sahni, Swati Maliwal and Ashok Mittal are among other MPs who are joining the BJP.

Chadha said they have submitted a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

In a massive jolt to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, its Rajya Sabha MPs including Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal quit the party.

Chadha and Pathak on Friday announced that they are joining the Bharatiya Janata Party along with five other MPs of the party.

Key AAP Leaders Defect

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Chadha said that seven out of 10 Rajya Sabha MPs of AAP are set to merge with the BJP.

"As per the Constitution, two-thirds of the total MPs of a party can merge with another party," Chadha said.

"We have submitted a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan in this regard today... submitting all the documents required, " he told reporters.

More Resignations Expected

Chadha said other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs who are joining the BJP are Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikram Sahni, Swati Maliwal and Ashok Mittal.

Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, both AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, were present with Chadha at the press conference.