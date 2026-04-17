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MDMA Drug Supply Module Busted In Delhi; Two Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 16:11 IST

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Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an MDMA drug supply ring in South Delhi, leading to the arrest of two individuals involved in trafficking the synthetic drug.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted an MDMA supply module operating in south Delhi.
  • Two men were arrested for trafficking a commercial quantity of MDMA.
  • Police recovered 19.15 grams of MDMA, including ecstasy pills and crystal form.
  • The accused used cabs and concealment methods to evade detection while delivering drugs.
  • The drug suppliers frequently changed mobile phones and locations to avoid surveillance.

Delhi Police have busted an MDMA (ecstasy) supply module operating in south Delhi and arrested two men trafficking a commercial quantity of the synthetic drug, an official said on Friday.

MDMA Seized and Arrests Made

Police said 19.15 grams of MDMA, including 29 ecstasy pills and crystal form of the drug, was recovered during the operation. A team of the crime branch raided the Hargovind Enclave area of Chhatarpur on the night of April 12.

 

A taxi was intercepted and its driver, Deepak Kumar (37), a resident of Govindpuri, was apprehended. Police found 25 ecstasy pills along with 14.95 grams of MDMA in crystal from his possession.

Modus Operandi of the Drug Suppliers

Kumar told police that he was working as a carrier for a supplier. Based on his input, the alleged supplier, Mohammad Farhan (33), a resident of Pariyavaran Complex in Saket, was apprehended.

"A subsequent search at Farhan's rented accommodation led to the recovery of an additional MDMA," the officer said.

Clandestine Delivery Network

Police said the accused were operating a clandestine delivery-based network, using cabs and concealment methods such as hiding drugs in food packets to evade detection.

They frequently changed mobile phones, SIM cards and locations to avoid surveillance. Further investigation is underway.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, possessing commercial quantities of MDMA can lead to significant jail time and fines. The investigation will likely focus on identifying the source of the drugs and any other individuals involved in the supply chain. Delhi has seen a rise in drug-related arrests in recent years.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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