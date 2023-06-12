News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Dutch vlogger allegedly manhandled in Bengaluru

Dutch vlogger allegedly manhandled in Bengaluru

Source: PTI
June 12, 2023 15:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Dutch vlogger and YouTuber was allegedly harassed and manhandled by a man at the busy 'chor bazaar' in the City market here, following which police swung into action and have arrested the miscreant.

The video of the incident has gone viral on the social media, with people seeking strict punishment for the culprit, who is said to be a local vendor, for his misbehaviour.

In the video, it can be seen that as the YouTuber Pedro Mota was recording his experience in the market, suddenly a man grabbed his hand and questioned him for recording a video.

Even as the foreign national initially greets the man by saying namaste and then asks him to let go of his hand, the man pushes him. Soon, Mota hurriedly leaves the spot.

 

Posting the video of the incident on his YouTube channel "Madly Rover" on Monday, Mota wrote, "Foreigner traveling in India experiences the thieves market in Bangalore, also known as the Sunday market or chor bazaar. But exploring the area started out on the wrong foot as an angry man attacked me by grabbing and twisting my hand and arm, lunging after me as I tried to escape. After I had some street food, met great local Indian people and haggled for a new buttoned shirt."

Responding to a tweet seeking action against the guy who misbehaved with Mota, Bengaluru police said, action has been taken and the person concerned rounded up. Strict action will be taken against him. No such misbehaviour with foreign tourists will be tolerated.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda tweeted, "It's an old video which has come into circulation now. The person harassing in the video has been identified, traced and action taken. No scope for such high-handedness in Namma Bengaluru against anybody."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2 held for harassing Korean woman in Mumbai
2 held for harassing Korean woman in Mumbai
Female sailor alleges coach made her 'uncomfortable'
Female sailor alleges coach made her 'uncomfortable'
Woman harassed at Delhi Metro station, man booked
Woman harassed at Delhi Metro station, man booked
Farmers block Delhi-Ch'garh highway over MSP demands
Farmers block Delhi-Ch'garh highway over MSP demands
Modi holds review meet as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies
Modi holds review meet as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies
Capex by 54 large CPSEs, key depts rose 93% in Apr-May
Capex by 54 large CPSEs, key depts rose 93% in Apr-May
Nifty Next 50 complexion to get a shade of difference
Nifty Next 50 complexion to get a shade of difference
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Korean YouTuber meets 'Indian heroes' who 'saved' her

Korean YouTuber meets 'Indian heroes' who 'saved' her

Help! I am being sexually harassed at work

Help! I am being sexually harassed at work

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances