Korean YouTuber harassed while filming on Mumbai street

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 01, 2022 11:21 IST
A video has surfaced showing a woman YouTuber, reportedly from South Korea, being sexually harassed by a man on a street in Mumbai.

IMAGE: A screengrab taken from the video viral on social media. Photograph: Kind courtesy @Beaver_R6/Twitter

Police on Wednesday said they had not received any complaint, but they have taken notice of the incident on their own and started a probe into it.

 

A Twitter handle which shared the video claimed the woman was from South Korea and was livestreaming in suburban Khar area when the incident took place around 8 pm on Wednesday.

The video showed a young man coming very close to her and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested.

As the woman began to walk away from the spot, the man again appeared on a motorbike with a friend, offering her a lift while she told him in broken English that she did not want it.

No one has approached police with a complaint yet, but an investigation has been started, a local police official said.

The police are looking for the man who harassed the woman, the official said.

India witnessed 86 rapes daily in 2021: Govt data
Maha okays Shakti Bill, death for crimes against women
Yogi, are you reading? UP is crime capital of India
Bigg Boss 16: Why Nimrit Needs A Reality Check
HC bars circulation of judicial officer's sex video
G20 Presidency Is A Jackpot For Modi
Getting Laid Off? Know Your Rights
The War Against Coronavirus

UP: 11-yr-old climate activist's phone snatched

Delhi most unsafe metro for women: NCRB data

