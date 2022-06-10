News
Female sailor accuses coach of making her 'uncomfortable'

Female sailor accuses coach of making her 'uncomfortable'

Source: PTI
June 10, 2022 00:29 IST
IMAGE: Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

Days after a renowned cyclist accused her coach of sexual harassment, a national level female sailor has alleged that a coach made her "uncomfortable" during a foreign exposure trip to Germany.

 

According to a source, the complainant reached out to the Yatching Federation of India (YAI) several times but when she did not get any response, she sought Sports Authority of India's intervention on Wednesday.

SAI has now sought a report from the Yatching Federation of India by the end of the day, asking if the sailor had approached them earlier, and if so why the matter was not taken seriously.

"The SAI has received a complaint from a female sailor that a coach is making her uncomfortable during a foreign exposure tour of Germany. The sailor claimed that she had earlier approached the federation but after getting no response from them, she knocked on SAI's doors," a SAI source said.

"SAI has sought a report from the federation from the Yatching Federation of India on this serious matter.

"The camp was proposed and organised by the Yatching Association of India and funded by SAI through ACTC, as is the norm. The coach in question has been appointed by the federation and was included in the contingent as per the proposal of the Federation," the source added.

SAI has also reached out to the athlete, who claimed that "mental pressure" was being created by the coach during training. The sailor did not mention any sexual harassment by the coach.

The coach in question is a three-time Olympian and is a coach of the Indian Navy team.

Source: PTI
