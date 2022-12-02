South Korean YouTuber meets 'Indian heroes' who 'saved' her

South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park has expressed her gratitude towards two young men who helped her out and "saved her on the street" and had lunch with them.

IMAGE: South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park with her two Indian Heroes, Aditya and Atharva. Photograph: @mhyochi/Twitter

Park was harassed in Mumbai by two men while she was live-streaming on Thursday.

The duo was arrested on Thursday and remanded to one-day police custody.

Taking to Twitter, Hyojeong on shared a snap from a restaurant with the two young men.

"Lunch with two Indian gentlemen who help me to post the video and save me on the street. Aditya & Atharva" she wrote.

She also shared a video, introducing the two "Indian Heroes" to her followers.

"Finally meeting with Indian heroes. Be my guess for the lunch today!" she wrote.

There was an outpouring of support for both the YouTuber and the two guys in the comments section.

"Aditya and Atharva is what India is all about. Kudos to the brave men," a user wrote.

"Proud Of U Brothers," another user wrote.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

They were arrested hours after a video surfaced on social media on Wednesday showing the woman being sexually harassed in Khar area of Mumbai.

It showed a youth coming close to her and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested. As the woman began to walk away from the spot, the man again appeared on a motorbike with a friend, offering her a lift, which she refused.

Police took notice of the incident after receiving the video on their Twitter handle and registered an FIR. The two, aged 19 and 21, were held from nearby Bandra.

With inputs from PTI