News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » South Korean YouTuber meets 'Indian heroes' who 'saved' her

South Korean YouTuber meets 'Indian heroes' who 'saved' her

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 02, 2022 20:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park has expressed her gratitude towards two young men who helped her out and "saved her on the street" and had lunch with them.

IMAGE: South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park with her two Indian Heroes, Aditya and Atharva. Photograph: @mhyochi/Twitter

Park was harassed in Mumbai by two men while she was live-streaming on Thursday.

The duo was arrested on Thursday and remanded to one-day police custody.

Taking to Twitter, Hyojeong on shared a snap from a restaurant with the two young men.

"Lunch with two Indian gentlemen who help me to post the video and save me on the street. Aditya & Atharva" she wrote.

 

She also shared a video, introducing the two "Indian Heroes" to her followers.

"Finally meeting with Indian heroes. Be my guess for the lunch today!" she wrote.

There was an outpouring of support for both the YouTuber and the two guys in the comments section.

"Aditya and Atharva is what India is all about. Kudos to the brave men," a user wrote.

"Proud Of U Brothers," another user wrote.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

They were arrested hours after a video surfaced on social media on Wednesday showing the woman being sexually harassed in Khar area of Mumbai.

It showed a youth coming close to her and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested. As the woman began to walk away from the spot, the man again appeared on a motorbike with a friend, offering her a lift, which she refused.

Police took notice of the incident after receiving the video on their Twitter handle and registered an FIR. The two, aged 19 and 21, were held from nearby Bandra.

With inputs from PTI

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
2 held for harassing Korean woman in Mumbai
2 held for harassing Korean woman in Mumbai
'99 per cent women have faced some kind of abuse or harassment'
'99 per cent women have faced some kind of abuse or harassment'
Powerful men accused of sexual harassment
Powerful men accused of sexual harassment
Pakistan give a strong reply on Day 2
Pakistan give a strong reply on Day 2
RBI issues framework for Indian banks' foreign biz
RBI issues framework for Indian banks' foreign biz
FIFA WC: Van Gaal confident of overcoming strong USA
FIFA WC: Van Gaal confident of overcoming strong USA
Nitish-Tejashwi hold rally 4 months after forming govt
Nitish-Tejashwi hold rally 4 months after forming govt
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Men, here's how you DON'T talk about sexual harassment

Men, here's how you DON'T talk about sexual harassment

India witnessed 86 rapes daily in 2021: Govt data

India witnessed 86 rapes daily in 2021: Govt data

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances