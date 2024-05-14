News
Rediff.com  » News » At 2,084, BJP submits highest number of political ads for poll body

At 2,084, BJP submits highest number of political ads for poll body

By Sugandha Jha and Saloni Bhatia
May 14, 2024 20:17 IST
Among all parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party has submitted the highest number of advertisements related to the ongoing Lok Sabha polls for approval, sources at the office of the Delhi chief electoral officer said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with NDA leaders during his nomination filing for the Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi, May 14, 2024. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and others are also seen. Photograph: ANI Photo

To seek approval for about 2,084 political advertisements in the city, the BJP submitted nearly 517 applications to the poll body from March 13 till May 8, data accessed by PTI showed.

 

It was followed by the Indian National Congress with 118 applications for 349 political advertisements.

The Aam Aadmi Party submitted six applications for an equal number of advertisements related to Lok Sabha elections.

A total of 2,423 advertisements have been approved by the chief electoral office against 638 applications sent by all political parties.

Three applications for 16 advertisements by the BJP are pending approval with the poll body.

"The political parties submit applications for running short films, creatives, advertisements during election time. One application can contain requests for multiple advertisements and short films," an official said.

With the Model Code of Conduct in place due to the ongoing general elections, parties are required to seek approval from the Delhi chief electoral office to put up any kind of political advertisement in the city.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is tasked with removing the political advertisements by parties put up without approval from the CEO office across all 12 zones of the civic body.

It removed over 8.84 lakh posters, banners, hoardings, signage, flags, among other forms of political advertisements without approval from the CEO office till May 13.

The Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are contesting the elections in Delhi in a 4-3 seat-sharing arrangement, while the BJP is contesting all seats.

AAP candidates will be contesting from West, South, East and New Delhi seats while the Congress candidates are in fray from Chandni Chowk, North East and North West Delhi.

Delhi will go to polls on May 25 and counting of votes will take place on June 4

Sugandha Jha and Saloni Bhatia in New Delhi
Print this article
2024 LS polls to be costliest ever at Rs 1.35 lakh cr

2024 LS polls to be costliest ever at Rs 1.35 lakh cr

Can Modi Win A Simple Majority?

Can Modi Win A Simple Majority?

