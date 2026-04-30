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Dawood Ibrahim Aide Dola In NCB Custody Till May 8

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 30, 2026 16:24 IST

Notorious drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Dola, a close associate of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, has been remanded in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody until May 8 in connection with a 2023 drug seizure case, marking a significant development in India's fight against drug trafficking.

Key Points

  • Mohammad Salim Dola, a key aide of Dawood Ibrahim, has been remanded to NCB custody until May 8.
  • Dola was arrested in Turkiye based on an Interpol Red Notice issued at India's request.
  • The arrest relates to a 2023 seizure of 20 kg of mephedrone in south Mumbai.
  • Dola is suspected of operating and expanding mephedrone distribution networks from abroad.

A court here on Thursday remanded notorious drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Dola, a close aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till May 8 in a 2023 drugs seizure case.

Arrest and Extradition of Dola

Dola (59) was arrested in Turkiye on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice issued on India's request in March 2024. He was wanted in multiple narcotics trafficking cases in India and had been absconding from law enforcement agencies.

 

He was brought to Delhi on Tuesday. A court in the national capital granted his two-day transit remand to the NCB to take him to Mumbai.

Court Proceedings and Remand

A team brought Dola to the city on Wednesday, and produced him before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Esplanade) K S Zanwar on Thursday.

The probe agency sought his custody for 10 days for a detailed probe into the matter. The court allowed it till May 8.

Details of the Drug Seizure Case

The specific case in which the remand was granted pertains to seizure of 20 kilograms of mephedrone drug from south Mumbai in 2023.

Originally from Dongri in south Mumbai, Dola was actively involved in drug manufacturing and supply chains. He is believed to have operated and expanded mephedrone distribution networks across various parts of the country while based abroad, the investigators have said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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