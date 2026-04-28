Dawood's associate Salim Dola extradited to India from Turkiye

Salim Dola, a key associate of mafia kingpin Dawood Ibrahim and a central figure in his drug empire, has been successfully deported to India from Istanbul following a collaborative intelligence operation and an Interpol Red Notice arrest.

IMAGE: Salim Dola, close associate of Dawood Ibrahim. Photograph: ANI Digital/X

Key Points Salim Dola, a close associate of Dawood Ibrahim and a key figure in his drug empire, has been deported to India from Istanbul.

His apprehension followed a high-stakes raid by Turkish authorities on April 25, acting on an Interpol Red Notice for drug trafficking.

Dola was located and arrested in a residence in Istanbul's Beylikduzu district after extensive surveillance.

He is currently undergoing interrogation by intelligence agencies and will be handed over to Mumbai Police.

Dola faces charges under India's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, which carries severe penalties.

Salim Dola, a close associate of mafia kingpin Dawood Ibrahim, has been brought to India. Salim Dola was deported to Delhi Technical Airport from Istanbul. This followed an operation by the intelligence department in collaboration with international agencies. Salim Dola, who is said to be the key man behind Dawood's drug empire, is currently facing interrogation by intelligence agencies. Salim Dola will be handed over to Mumbai Police, after which he will be interrogated by various agencies.

International Operation and Arrest

Earlier, CNN Turkiye reported that Dola, a notorious Indian drug lord wanted under an Interpol Red Notice, had been apprehended by Turkish authorities following a high-stakes raid in Istanbul.

Dola was arrested on April 25 after the Narcotics Crimes Division of the Istanbul police department launched a targeted operation to intercept the Indian national.

Dola, who is wanted for 'drug trafficking', was located hiding in a residence in the Beylikduzu district. Following extensive technical and physical surveillance that allowed security teams to confirm the suspect's exact whereabouts, an operation was executed at the identified address where Dola was successfully apprehended. He was then processed for deportation to India.

Charges and Further Investigation

The crackdown in Turkey aligns with ongoing investigations in India, where associates captured in Mumbai's Kurla region reportedly confessed to receiving instructions from Dola, according to CNN Turkiye.

During those related raids in India, authorities seized 126 kilograms and 141 grams of mephedrone alongside 2,522,000 Indian rupees. The Istanbul police department has since completed the necessary station procedures for the high-profile detainee.

The Interpol Red Notice specifies that Dola is facing a series of charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. This legislation prescribes a minimum decade-long prison sentence for significant violations and maintains rigorous criteria for bail, especially when the seizure involves commercial-grade quantities of narcotics.

Officials are now anticipated to charge him under the provisions of the NDPS Act and other acts for offences committed.