Dawood Ibrahim's Aide Dola Arrives In Mumbai After Arrest

Notorious drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Dola, a close associate of Dawood Ibrahim, has been extradited to Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau to face charges in multiple drug trafficking cases.

Key Points Mohammad Salim Dola, a key aide of Dawood Ibrahim and a major drug trafficker, has been brought to Mumbai by the NCB.

Dola was arrested in Turkiye based on an Interpol Red Notice issued at India's request.

He is wanted in multiple narcotics trafficking cases, including a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure case.

Dola is believed to have operated and expanded mephedrone distribution networks across India while based abroad.

Mohammad Salim Dola, a close aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim and a notorious drug trafficker, was brought to Mumbai by a team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday evening, a day after a Delhi court granted his transit remand to the agency.

After landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Dola was escorted out of Terminal 2 of the airport amid a heavy presence of police personnel and media, and taken to the NCB office in South Mumbai, an official said.

He will be produced before a court on Thursday.

Dola's Arrest and Extradition

Dola (59) was arrested in Turkiye on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice issued on India's request in March 2024. He was wanted in multiple narcotics trafficking cases in India and had been absconding from law enforcement agencies.

He was brought to Delhi on Tuesday. A court in the national capital granted his two-day transit remand to the NCB to take him to Mumbai.

Criminal History and Drug Trafficking

His two-decade-long criminal antecedents include direct involvement in cases involving multiple high-value seizures of heroin, charas, mephedrone, mandrax and methamphetamine in Maharashtra and Gujarat, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dola is also wanted in several cases, including the Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure case, in which Mumbai Police busted a drug supply ring by raiding a manufacturing unit in Sangli district of western Maharashtra.

A Red Corner Notice had also been issued against him during the probe into the case.

Family Involvement and Network

Earlier, Dola's son, Tahir Salim Dola, along with other syndicate members such as Mustafa Mohammed Kubbawala and Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail, alias Lavish Shaikh, were taken into custody by Mumbai Police last year after being deported from the UAE, according to police officials.

Originally from Dongri in South Mumbai, Dola was actively involved in drug manufacturing and supply chains. He is believed to have operated and expanded mephedrone distribution networks across various parts of the country while based abroad, an official said.

In his early days, he was engaged in the catering business, he added.

According to officials, Dola's wife and daughter currently reside in Dubai.

After the NCB obtained his custody in its case, Dola is likely to be handed over to the Mumbai Police for their investigation, the official added.