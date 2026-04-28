Notorious Drug Trafficker Dola Faces Transit Remand To Mumbai

Notorious drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Dola, apprehended in Turkiye, now faces transit remand to Mumbai as the Narcotics Control Bureau investigates his involvement in multiple high-value narcotics cases.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mohammad Salim Dola, a notorious drug trafficker, faces transit remand to Mumbai following his arrest.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) secured a two-day transit remand from a Delhi court to transport Dola.

Dola was arrested in Turkiye under 'Operation Global-Hunt' based on an Interpol Red Notice.

Dola is wanted in connection with multiple narcotics trafficking cases involving drugs like heroin, charas, and mephedrone.

The 'main case' stems from the seizure of around 20 kg of Mephedrone in Mumbai in June 2023.

A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed a two-day transit remand to NCB to take notorious drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Dola to Mumbai.

Judicial Magistrate Kautuk Bharadwaj allowed the Narcotic Control Bureau's application seeking transit remand of Dola after he was produced at the magistrate's residence late in the evening.

NCB Seeks Custody in Mumbai Mephedrone Case

"Since the accused Mohammad Salim Dola is required to be produced before the sessions court in Mumbai where the main case is registered, two days' transit remand is required," the NCB's remand paper said.

The "main case" stems from the NCB, Mumbai's seizure of around 20 kg of Mephedrone from Dongri in a raid (succeeded by a follow-up raid at the same place) on June 9-10, 2023, following which a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act provisions, and seven people were arrested.

Mephedrone is a designer or synthetic narcotic drug, which has various street names, such as Meow-Meow, Drone, M-Cat, White Magic, Rush and Bubbles.

Dola Identified as Key Drug Supplier

The NCB had also identified Dola as the supplier of the drugs in the present case, and according to its remand paper, he had been absconding to date.

Court sources said that various allegations against Dola, including him being a close aide of international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, were being thoroughly probed by the NCB.

Arrest and Extradition of Dola

Earlier in the day, in a major breakthrough, the NCB secured Dola's return from Turkiye.

Dola (59) was arrested in Turkiye on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice issued on India's request in March 2024. He was wanted in multiple narcotics trafficking cases in India and had been absconding from law enforcement agencies.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that Dola was brought from Turkiye under "Operation Global-Hunt".

He was taken into custody on his arrival at IGI Airport, New Delhi, early this morning by the NCB, it said.

Dola's Criminal History

The Interpol Red Notice database states that Dola, born on December 31, 1966, speaks Hindi and Marathi and faces multiple charges under the NDPS Act.

His two-decade-long criminal antecedents include direct involvement in cases involving multiple high-value seizures of heroin, charas, mephedrone, mandrax and methamphetamine in Maharashtra and Gujarat, the ministry said.