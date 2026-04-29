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Dawood Ibrahim's Aide Salim Dola Arrives In Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 29, 2026 19:32 IST

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Notorious drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Dola, a close associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, has been brought to Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau to face multiple narcotics trafficking charges.

Key Points

  • Mohammad Salim Dola, a key associate of Dawood Ibrahim, has been extradited to Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau.
  • Dola was arrested in Turkiye based on an Interpol Red Notice issued at India's request in March 2024.
  • He faces multiple charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
  • Dola is allegedly involved in high-value seizures of heroin, charas, and other drugs in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Notorious drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Dola, a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, was brought to Mumbai from Delhi by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Salim Dola's Arrest and Extradition

"A team of NCB officials brought Salim Dola to Mumbai from Delhi. They landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the evening," an official said.

 

Dola was later taken to the NCB office in south Mumbai, he said.

He will be produced before a court on Thursday, according to the official.

Interpol's Role in Dola's Capture

The NCB secured Dola's return from Turkiye on Tuesday and he was brought to Delhi.

Dola (59) was arrested in Turkiye on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice issued on India's request in March 2024. He was wanted in multiple narcotics trafficking cases in India and had been absconding from law enforcement agencies.

A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed a two-day transit remand to the NCB to take Dola to Mumbai.

Details of Charges Against Dola

The Interpol Red Notice database states that Dola, born on December 31, 1966, speaks Hindi and Marathi and faces multiple charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

His two-decade-long criminal antecedents include direct involvement in cases involving multiple high-value seizures of heroin, charas, mephedrone, mandrax and methamphetamine in Maharashtra and Gujarat, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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