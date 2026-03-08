Sikkim Police Bust Drug Operation, Arrest Meat Shop Owner

Sikkim Police have successfully seized ₹15 lakh worth of drugs and arrested a meat shop owner in Gangtok, signalling a major crackdown on drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sikkim Police seized drugs worth ₹15 lakh in Gangtok.

A meat shop owner was arrested in connection with the drug seizure.

311.62 grams of brown sugar were recovered from the suspect's rented room.

The arrest was made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Police are investigating the source of the drugs and potential involvement of a larger drug network.

Sikkim Police have seized drugs worth ₹15 lakh and arrested one person in Gangtok, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended one person, who ran a meat shop in Rongyek area, and seized 311.62 gm of brown sugar from his rented room.

The accused was arrested and a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he said, adding further investigation was underway to trace the source of the contraband and identify whether any larger drug network was involved.