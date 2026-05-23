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Property Of Drug Peddler Attached In J&K's Doda

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 23, 2026 22:20 IST

As part of the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan', police in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district have seized a property linked to drug trafficking, targeting the financial networks of drug peddlers.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Police in Doda, J&K, attached a property linked to drug peddler Yasir Ahmed Shah.
  • The property was allegedly acquired through proceeds from narcotics trafficking.
  • The action is part of the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan' to combat drug abuse.
  • Yasir Ahmed Shah is already in custody in connection with a NDPS case.
  • The seizure aims to dismantle financial networks supporting the illegal drug trade.

Police on Saturday attached a property, allegedly acquired through proceeds of narcotics trafficking, in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district as part of the ongoing 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan', an official said.

Police said the action against the property -- belonging to "notorious" drug peddler Yasir Ahmed Shah alias 'Thopa', a resident of Sadeeqabad in Doda -- has dealt a major blow to financial networks linked with narco-trafficking.

 

Crackdown on Drug Money in Jammu and Kashmir

According to officials, the property was identified as having been illegally acquired through proceeds generated from narcotics-related activities and was consequently attached under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Officials said the accused is involved in multiple cases under the act. The action was undertaken to curb illicit trafficking in narcotics and dismantle the financial infrastructure created through illegal drug trade, they said.

Legal Formalities and Ongoing Investigation

The attachment proceedings were executed after completion of all legal formalities prescribed under the NDPS Act.

Police said Yasir Shah is already in custody in connection with a NDPS case. During investigation, credible evidence allegedly emerged regarding his involvement in narcotics trafficking and accumulation of assets through proceeds of the illegal trade, prompting authorities to initiate attachment of the property.

Message to Drug Traffickers

Describing the action as a strong message to drug peddlers and smugglers, police said involvement in narcotics trafficking would not only result in arrest and prosecution but also confiscation of illegally acquired assets.

Targeting the economic backbone of drug traffickers remains one of the most effective measures to eradicate the drug menace and protect the youth from substance abuse, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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