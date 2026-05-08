Two Drug Peddlers Detained In Reasi Under PITNDPS Act

In Jammu and Kashmir, police detained two alleged drug peddlers under the PITNDPS Act, intensifying efforts to combat narcotics trafficking and substance abuse.

Key Points Two alleged drug peddlers detained in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir under the PITNDPS Act.

The accused, Ajay Singh and Jamat Ali, were allegedly involved in multiple cases under the NDPS Act.

Forensic reports confirmed the presence of diacetyl morphine in heroin-related cases.

Preventive detention proceedings initiated under 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyan'.

Authorities reiterate commitment to ending drug trafficking in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police on Friday detained two alleged drug peddlers under the PITNDPS Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district and lodged them in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, officials said.

The accused were identified as Ajay Singh, a resident of Ladda in Udhampur district and Jamat Ali alias Jamad, a resident of Khari Paroh in Katra tehsil of Reasi district.

Drug Trafficking Charges and Evidence

Police said the duo was allegedly involved in multiple cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including recovery of heroin, charas, poppy straw and psychotropic substances.

"Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports in heroin-related cases confirmed the presence of diacetyl morphine," officials said.

Preventive Action Under 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyan'

According to police, both accused were repeatedly found engaged in narcotics trafficking despite earlier legal action and warnings.

Acting under the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyan', the Katra police station initiated preventive detention proceedings under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act.

Singh and Jamad were picked up under detention orders issued by the Jammu divisional commissioner (DC), according to police.

Officials said detailed dossiers were prepared on the directions of Reasi SSP Mukund Tibrewal, following which the detention orders were approved by DC Jammu Ramesh Kumar.

Police Commitment to Ending Drug Trafficking

Reiterating police's commitment to ending drug trafficking, the SSP warned that strict action under stringent laws would continue against those involved in narcotics trade and their attempts to lure youth into substance abuse.