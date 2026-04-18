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Notorious Drug Peddler Held Under PIT-NDPS Act In Doda

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 18, 2026 00:59 IST

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A notorious drug peddler in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, has been detained under the stringent PIT-NDPS Act, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points

  • Notorious drug peddler detained in Doda under the PIT-NDPS Act.
  • The accused, Mehraj Din, has a history of narcotics-related offences.
  • Six cases have been registered against the accused under the PIT-NDPS Act.
  • Preventive detention aims to curb drug trafficking in the district.
  • Police reiterate commitment to strict legal action against narcotics activities.

Police on Friday evening detained a notorious drug peddler under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district and lodged him in Udhampur district jail, officials said.

Details of the Arrest and Accusations

The accused, Mehraj Din, a resident of Masjid Mohalla in Bhaderwah tehsil, was detained under preventive provisions of the act following repeated involvement in narcotics-related offences, official said.

 

They said Mehraj has a long criminal history with six cases registered against him under the PIT-NDPS Act at different police stations.

Legal Process and Police Action

A preventive detention dossier was prepared by the Bhaderwah station house officer, detailing the accused's continued involvement in drug peddling, they said.

Based on the dossier, the Jammu divisional commissioner issued a detention order.

Following detention, the accused was formally lodged in Udhampur district jail on Friday, police said, reiterating their commitment to curbing drug trafficking in the district and warned that strict legal action, including preventive detention under the PIT-NDPS Act, will be taken against those involved in narcotics activities.

Under the PIT-NDPS Act, authorities can detain individuals to prevent them from engaging in illicit drug activities. The next step typically involves further investigation to build a stronger case for prosecution. Jammu and Kashmir has been actively working to curb drug trafficking in the region.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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