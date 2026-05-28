Two Suspected Drug Peddlers Arrested In Jammu

In Jammu, police arrested two suspected drug peddlers in separate incidents, seizing poppy straw and a heroin-like substance, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Key Points Two suspected drug peddlers have been arrested in Jammu district.

Police recovered 3.95 kg of poppy straw from a goods carrier.

A driver from Kapurthala, Punjab, was arrested for possessing the contraband.

A heroin-like substance was seized from a motorcycle rider in a separate incident.

Cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested and poppy straw and a heroin-like substance was recovered from their possession in separate incidents in Jammu district, officials said on Thursday.

Poppy Straw Seized From Goods Carrier

In the first incident, a police party intercepted a goods carrier during a check at Nadhal Naka on the Udhampur-Dhar road, they said.

During the search, the police recovered around 3.95 kg of poppy straw-like substance from the cabin of the vehicle.

The driver, Vicky, a resident of Punjab's Kapurthala district, was arrested on Wednesday after he failed to produce any valid document or explanation regarding possession of the contraband, the officials said.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Heroin Recovered From Motorcycle Rider

In another incident, the police intercepted a motorcycle at the same point.

During the search, a heroin-like substance was recovered from the possession of the rider, identified as Anwer Bhutt, a resident of Udhampur district, the police said.

A separate case has been registered at Jhajjar Kotli police station.