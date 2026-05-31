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Drug Peddler Held Under PIT-NDPS Act In Kathua

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 31, 2026 12:03 IST

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A drug peddler in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, has been detained under the PIT-NDPS Act as part of the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' to combat drug trafficking.

Key Points

  • A drug peddler was detained in Kathua under the PIT-NDPS Act.
  • The arrest is part of the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' anti-drug campaign.
  • The accused, Pardeep Singh Sumberia, is a habitual offender involved in multiple NDPS Act cases.
  • Sumberia's detention aims to deter other drug peddlers and anti-social elements in the region.

A drug peddler was detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and lodged in a jail here, officials said.

Anti-Drug Campaign in Kathua

The action was taken as part of the anti-drug campaign being carried out by Kathua Police under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan', they said.

 

The detained accused was identified as Pardeep Singh Sumberia, a resident of Ramkot area of Kathua district, they said.

Arrest and Legal Process

A detention warrant against him was issued by the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, prompting a police team from Billawar police station executed the warrant and arrested the accused after obtaining approval from the competent authority, officials said.

Police said Sumberia was a habitual offender and was involved in multiple cases under the NDPS Act.

Impact on the Community

The accused's repeated involvement in drug trafficking activities had created fear among the public, police said, adding that his detention would serve as a strong warning to other drug peddlers and anti-social elements.

After completing legal formalities, the accused was lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal in Jammu, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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