Suspected Drug Peddler Held In J&K Under PIT-NDPS Act

In Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, a suspected drug peddler has been detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Harpal Singh, a suspected drug peddler, was detained in Kathua, J&K under the PIT-NDPS Act.

Singh is a resident of Kathua district and has been lodged in Central Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu.

Police say Singh is a habitual offender allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

He has been booked in four cases under the NDPS Act between 2003 and 2025.

A dossier was prepared leading to his detention under the PIT-NDPS Act.

A suspected drug peddler was detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Wednesday, officials said.

Details of the Detained Drug Peddler

The detainee, identified as Harpal Singh alias Balochi, is a resident of Kathua district.

"He was lodged in Central Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu, after execution of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) warrant," they said.

History of Drug-Related Offences

According to police, Singh is a habitual offender allegedly involved in drug trafficking and other criminal activities in the district. He was booked in four cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act between 2003 and 2025.

Five cases have been registered against him in various police stations in the district.

They said a dossier was prepared against the accused and submitted to the divisional commissioner, Jammu, seeking his detention under the PIT-NDPS Act, following which the warrant was issued and executed.