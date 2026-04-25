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Home  » News » Notorious Drug Peddler Detained In Reasi, Opium Crop Destroyed

Notorious Drug Peddler Detained In Reasi, Opium Crop Destroyed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 25, 2026 18:47 IST

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Reasi police detained a notorious drug peddler and destroyed an illegal opium poppy crop, intensifying their crackdown on narcotics in the region.

Key Points

  • Notorious drug peddler Sudershan Singh detained in Reasi under the PIT-NDPS Act.
  • The accused was involved in multiple NDPS cases and continued supplying drugs to local youth.
  • Authorities took preventive action to protect society from the menace of drugs.
  • Police and Revenue Department officials destroyed an illegally cultivated opium poppy crop in Mullas village.

Police detained a notorious drug peddler in Reasi district on Saturday. In a separate anti-narcotics operation, they destroyed an illegally cultivated opium poppy crop in Mahore.

Drug Peddler Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act

A police spokesperson said they booked Sudershan Singh (31), alias "Vishal," a resident of Palapadi-Chinkah village in Arnas, under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act on the orders of the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and lodged him in the district jail Bhaderwah.

 

He said the accused was involved in several NDPS cases registered at different police stations.

Action Taken to Curb Drug Trafficking

"Despite being booked multiple times under the NDPS Act and repeatedly warned to stop illegal activities, the accused continued supplying banned drugs to local youth for monetary gains. Considering his continuous involvement in drug trafficking and to protect society from the menace of drugs, authorities took strict preventive action against him under the PIT-NDPS Act," the spokesperson said.

Opium Poppy Crop Destroyed

Meanwhile, acting on specific input, a police party from Police Post Shajroo, along with Revenue Department officials, raided the village of Mullas. There, they identified and immediately destroyed an illegally cultivated opium poppy crop according to legal procedures, the spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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