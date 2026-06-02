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Home  » News » Notorious Drug Peddler Nabbed Under PIT-NDPS Act In Rajouri

Notorious Drug Peddler Nabbed Under PIT-NDPS Act In Rajouri

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

June 02, 2026 18:30 IST

A notorious drug peddler in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, has been detained under the PIT-NDPS Act as part of the Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan, intensifying efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Notorious drug peddler Nahid Choudhary detained in Rajouri under the PIT-NDPS Act.
  • Choudhary, a resident of Peer Kanju, was involved in multiple drug peddling cases.
  • Detention orders were issued by the competent authority due to his involvement in drug trafficking.
  • Choudhary has been lodged in the central jail in Kot Bhalwal, Jammu.
  • The arrest is part of the Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan, launched on April 11, to combat drug smuggling.

Police on Tuesday detained a notorious drug peddler under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and lodged him in jail, officials said.

Drug Peddler Identified and Detained

He has been identified as Nahid Choudhary, a resident of Peer Kanju in the district.

 

Officials said that as the accused is involved in multiple cases of drug peddling, the competent authority issued detention orders against him under the PIT-NDPS Act.

Crackdown on Narcotics Networks

Following the execution of the detention order, Choudhary was lodged in the central jail in Kot Bhalwal in Jammu.

The action against Choudhary is part of the crackdown on drug smuggling and narcotics networks under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan, launched on April 11.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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