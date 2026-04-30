Dawood Ibrahim Associate's Assets Frozen In Drug Probe

Assets worth Rs 3.78 crore belonging to Danish Merchant, a key associate of Dawood Ibrahim, have been frozen in connection with a drug trafficking probe, officials said.

Key Points Assets worth Rs 3.78 crore belonging to drug kingpin Danish Merchant, an associate of Dawood Ibrahim, have been frozen.

The assets include bank accounts, property, cash, jewellery, and vehicles.

The action follows the seizure of mephedrone in Pune and the arrest of associates.

Danish Merchant and an associate were arrested in Goa after evading authorities.

Another key associate was arrested in Mumbai for drug distribution.

Assets worth Rs 3.78 crore belonging to drug kingpin Danish Merchant, a key associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, and his key aide were frozen under the SAFEMA and NDPS Act, an official said on Thursday.

Details of Frozen Assets

These include five bank accounts, one immovable property, cash, jewellery and two vehicles, totalling Rs 3,78,24,124, he said.

"These are linked to Danish Merchant alias Danish Chikna and his associate Henna S. The action follows the seizure of 502 grams of mephedrone from one Nitin G in Pune on September 18 last year. During follow-up, 839 grams of the drug was recovered from the house of Henna S and associate M Z Shaikh was arrested," the Narcotics Control Bureau said in a statement.

Arrest of Key Individuals

Danish Merchant and Henna S had gone underground, frequently changing locations across states to evade arrest, but were nabbed from a holiday resort in Goa in October 2025 after intensive surveillance, the release said.

Further Arrests in the Case

In a recent development, another key associate HA Shaikh alias Danish Pipi, handling drug distribution in Mumbai's Byculla, Dongri and Nagpada areas, was arrested on April 25 while attempting to enter the city, the official statement said.