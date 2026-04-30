HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Dawood Ibrahim Associate's Assets Frozen In Drug Probe

Dawood Ibrahim Associate's Assets Frozen In Drug Probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 23:59 IST

x

Assets worth Rs 3.78 crore belonging to Danish Merchant, a key associate of Dawood Ibrahim, have been frozen in connection with a drug trafficking probe, officials said.

Key Points

  • Assets worth Rs 3.78 crore belonging to drug kingpin Danish Merchant, an associate of Dawood Ibrahim, have been frozen.
  • The assets include bank accounts, property, cash, jewellery, and vehicles.
  • The action follows the seizure of mephedrone in Pune and the arrest of associates.
  • Danish Merchant and an associate were arrested in Goa after evading authorities.
  • Another key associate was arrested in Mumbai for drug distribution.

Assets worth Rs 3.78 crore belonging to drug kingpin Danish Merchant, a key associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, and his key aide were frozen under the SAFEMA and NDPS Act, an official said on Thursday.

Details of Frozen Assets

These include five bank accounts, one immovable property, cash, jewellery and two vehicles, totalling Rs 3,78,24,124, he said.

 

"These are linked to Danish Merchant alias Danish Chikna and his associate Henna S. The action follows the seizure of 502 grams of mephedrone from one Nitin G in Pune on September 18 last year. During follow-up, 839 grams of the drug was recovered from the house of Henna S and associate M Z Shaikh was arrested," the Narcotics Control Bureau said in a statement.

Arrest of Key Individuals

Danish Merchant and Henna S had gone underground, frequently changing locations across states to evade arrest, but were nabbed from a holiday resort in Goa in October 2025 after intensive surveillance, the release said.

Further Arrests in the Case

In a recent development, another key associate HA Shaikh alias Danish Pipi, handling drug distribution in Mumbai's Byculla, Dongri and Nagpada areas, was arrested on April 25 while attempting to enter the city, the official statement said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Dawood Ibrahim Aide Dola In NCB Custody Till May 8
Dawood Ibrahim Aide Dola In NCB Custody Till May 8
Dawood Ibrahim Aide Dola In NCB Custody Till May 8
Dawood Ibrahim Aide Dola In NCB Custody Till May 8
Dawood Ibrahim's Aide Salim Dola Arrives In Mumbai
Dawood Ibrahim's Aide Salim Dola Arrives In Mumbai
ED attaches jailed NCP leader Nawab Malik's multiple assets under PMLA
ED attaches jailed NCP leader Nawab Malik's multiple assets under PMLA
Dawood Ibrahim's Aide Dola Arrives In Mumbai After Arrest
Dawood Ibrahim's Aide Dola Arrives In Mumbai After Arrest

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 2

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

webstory image 3

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

VIDEOS

Check out Urvashi Rautela's HOT airport look!1:12

Check out Urvashi Rautela's HOT airport look!

Sanya Malhotra's SUPER HOT look deserves your attention!1:02

Sanya Malhotra's SUPER HOT look deserves your attention!

Watch: Neetu Kapoor Defies Age with Timeless Grace1:03

Watch: Neetu Kapoor Defies Age with Timeless Grace

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO