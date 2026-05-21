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Man Arrested With Heroin Worth Over Rs 10 Crore In Lucknow

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 21, 2026 18:50 IST

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Indian authorities have arrested a man in Lucknow and seized over 5 kg of heroin worth more than Rs 10 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested a man in Lucknow for allegedly carrying narcotics.
  • Over 5 kg of heroin, valued at more than Rs 10 crore, was recovered from the suspect's baggage.
  • The suspect was travelling from Kathmandu to Delhi by bus.
  • The recovered heroin was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.
  • The accused has been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence have arrested a man, travelling from Kathmandu to Delhi and allegedly carrying narcotics, in Lucknow and recovered over 5 kg of heroin worth more than Rs 10 crore, an official statement said on Thursday.

Heroin Seizure Details

Based on intelligence that a passenger, carrying narcotics, is travelling from Kathmandu to Delhi by bus. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, during a examination of the suspect's baggage in Lucknow, recovered 5,240 grams of a white powdery substance contained in 2 packets, which was confirmed to be heroin through field testing, the statement said.

 

Subsequently, the DRI placed him under arrest on Wednesday, it said, adding that the total recovered contraband is valued at approximately Rs 10.48 crores in the illicit drug market.

Legal Proceedings and NDPS Act

The recovered heroin was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

The accused was produced before the Additional District and Sessions Judge, NDPS Court, Lucknow and was remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.

DRI's Recent Success in Lucknow

DRI has seized a total of 21.34 kg of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 42.68 crore in the illicit drug market, at Lucknow in the last six months, the statement said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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