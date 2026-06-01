Gold Smuggling Syndicate Busted At Mumbai Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully busted a gold smuggling syndicate operating at Mumbai International Airport, seizing a significant quantity of gold and highlighting efforts to combat illegal trade.

Key Points Directorate of Revenue Intelligence busts a gold smuggling syndicate at Mumbai airport.

2.6 kg of foreign-origin gold in wax form, valued at Rs 4.20 crore, seized.

Two passengers apprehended attempting to smuggle gold from Dubai.

Investigation leads to a Navi Mumbai-based jeweller allegedly involved in the smuggling operation.

Seizure significant due to high duties on gold aimed at conserving foreign exchange.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a gold smuggling syndicate at Mumbai international airport and seized 2.6 kg of foreign-origin gold in wax form valued at about Rs 4.20 crore, officials said on Monday.

Gold Smuggling Attempt Foiled

Based on specific intelligence, DRI officials on Sunday apprehended two passengers while they were attempting to smuggle gold into India from Dubai. Officials recovered two pouches containing gold dust in wax form with a combined net weight of 2,600 grams, an official said.

Laboratory checks showed the metal to be 24-karat purity, the DRI said, adding that gold has been seized under the Customs Act.

Investigation Uncovers Jeweller Involvement

The investigation led the DRI to a Navi Mumbai-based jeweller who allegedly conspired with his accomplices to smuggle gold into the country, the official said.

The operation followed specific intelligence about the syndicate's activities in Dubai, he said, adding that the further probe was underway.

Significance of the Gold Seizure

The DRI said the seizure assumes significance against the backdrop of higher duties and taxes on gold imposed by the government to conserve foreign exchange and bolster economic security.