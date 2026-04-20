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DRI Busts Smuggling Racket At Nhava Sheva Port

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 20, 2026 21:00 IST

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a major smuggling racket at Nhava Sheva Port, seizing a massive consignment of restricted watermelon seeds and green peas valued at Rs 139 crore.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Canva

IMAGE: All photographs: Kind courtesy Canva

Key Points

  • Directorate of Revenue Intelligence busts smuggling racket at Nhava Sheva Port.
  • Seizure includes 132 containers of restricted watermelon seeds and green peas worth Rs 139 crore.
  • The importing firm falsely declared goods as 'Toor Dal/Pigeon Peas'.
  • Import restrictions on watermelon seeds and green peas are in place to protect Indian farmers.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has busted a smuggling racket involving watermelon seeds and green peas, whose imports have been restricted, seizing 132 containers with commodities valued at Rs 139 crore at Nhava Sheva Port in Navi Mumbai, officials said on Monday.

Key Arrest In Nhava Sheva Smuggling Case

The proprietor of the importing firm, a key person behind the organised smuggling operation, has been arrested, an official said

 

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI Mumbai intercepted consignments containing approximately 3,029 tonnes of goods falsely declared as 'Toor Dal/Pigeon Peas'.

A detailed examination led to the discovery of 2,710 tons of watermelon seeds originating from Tanzania and Sudan, and 319 tons of green peas from Canada, he said.

Import Restrictions Aim To Protect Indian Farmers

The government has imposed strict import restrictions on both commodities to protect domestic farmers from cheap imports. Import of melon seeds has been restricted or prohibited since June 2024, according to a statement issued by the DRI.

The import of green peas has similarly been restricted since December 2019, subject to a minimum import price of Rs 200 per kg CIF and permissible only through the Kolkata port, it added.

The proprietor of the importing firm was arrested on Sunday, an official said, adding that a further probe is underway.

Under Indian law, smuggling of restricted items can attract penalties and prosecution under the Customs Act, potentially leading to imprisonment and fines. The DRI will likely investigate the source of funding for the illegal imports and any potential collusion with port officials. Such cases often highlight the challenges in enforcing import restrictions designed to protect domestic agricultural interests.
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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