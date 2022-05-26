News
Rediff.com  » News » DRI seizes 56 kg of cocaine from container near Mundra port

Source: PTI
May 26, 2022 14:35 IST
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 56 kg of cocaine from a container near the Mundra port in Gujarat's Kutch district, a DRI official said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

The value of the seized contraband has not been revealed so far.

 

Based on specific inputs, a team of DRI officials searched the container which arrived at the Mundra port some time back from a foreign country and has since been then kept at the container freight station nearby, the official said.

The DRI team found 56 kg of cocaine, a highly addictive drug, hidden inside the imported items, the official said without divulging much details.

The drug seizure comes a month after the DRI recovered some 260 kg of heroin worth Rs 1,300 crore following a raid at a container station near the Kandla port in Kutch.

In September last year, the DRI, in the single largest heroin haul in India, had seized around 3,000 kg of the drug, believed to be from Afghanistan and worth about Rs 21,000 crore in the global market, from two containers at the Mundra port. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
