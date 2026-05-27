DRI Busts Ivory Trafficking Ring In Mysuru

A wildlife trafficking syndicate dealing in Indian elephant tusks has been busted in Mysuru by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, resulting in the seizure of ivory and the arrest of three individuals.

Key Points The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence busted an ivory trafficking syndicate in Mysuru.

4.058 kg of Indian elephant tusks were seized during the operation.

Three individuals were apprehended and handed over to forest officials.

The Indian elephant is protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Asian ivory is prized for its softness and use in intricate carvings, driving illicit demand.

The Nagpur regional unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has busted a wildlife trafficking syndicate involved in the illicit trade of Indian elephant tusks (Ivory) in Mysuru, leading to the seizure of 4.058 kg of tusks from three persons, according to a release.

Indian Elephant Protection Laws

The Indian elephant is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which prohibits trade in such animals and their derivatives. Accordingly, the recovered 4.058 kg of Indian elephant tusks was seized under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the release said.

The three apprehended persons were handed over to the Forest Range Officer, Mysuru Territorial Range, after the May 26 operation by the Nagpur Regional Unit.

Demand For Asian Ivory

Asian ivory is often preferred by carvers for its softness, which makes it easier to work with for intricate designs and artefacts. Intricately carved Asian ivory is highly prized as a status symbol in certain global markets. Despite global bans on the international trade of Asian elephant ivory, illicit demand remains high.

The release said that DRI has dismantled multiple illicit wildlife trafficking networks.