HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » DRI Busts Ivory Trafficking Ring In Mysuru

DRI Busts Ivory Trafficking Ring In Mysuru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 27, 2026 21:58 IST

A wildlife trafficking syndicate dealing in Indian elephant tusks has been busted in Mysuru by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, resulting in the seizure of ivory and the arrest of three individuals.

Key Points

  • The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence busted an ivory trafficking syndicate in Mysuru.
  • 4.058 kg of Indian elephant tusks were seized during the operation.
  • Three individuals were apprehended and handed over to forest officials.
  • The Indian elephant is protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.
  • Asian ivory is prized for its softness and use in intricate carvings, driving illicit demand.

The Nagpur regional unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has busted a wildlife trafficking syndicate involved in the illicit trade of Indian elephant tusks (Ivory) in Mysuru, leading to the seizure of 4.058 kg of tusks from three persons, according to a release.

Indian Elephant Protection Laws

The Indian elephant is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which prohibits trade in such animals and their derivatives. Accordingly, the recovered 4.058 kg of Indian elephant tusks was seized under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the release said.

 

The three apprehended persons were handed over to the Forest Range Officer, Mysuru Territorial Range, after the May 26 operation by the Nagpur Regional Unit.

Demand For Asian Ivory

Asian ivory is often preferred by carvers for its softness, which makes it easier to work with for intricate designs and artefacts. Intricately carved Asian ivory is highly prized as a status symbol in certain global markets. Despite global bans on the international trade of Asian elephant ivory, illicit demand remains high.

The release said that DRI has dismantled multiple illicit wildlife trafficking networks.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Two Arrested With Ivory Worth ₹1.5 Cr In Uttarakhand
Two Arrested With Ivory Worth ₹1.5 Cr In Uttarakhand
DRI Busts International Gold Smuggling Syndicate at Bengaluru Airport
DRI Busts International Gold Smuggling Syndicate at Bengaluru Airport
Bengaluru: Three Arrested For Illegal Deer Antler Sale
Bengaluru: Three Arrested For Illegal Deer Antler Sale
Bengaluru Drug Bust: DRI Seizes Rs 8.3 Crore Worth of Crystal Meth, Arrests Three
Bengaluru Drug Bust: DRI Seizes Rs 8.3 Crore Worth of Crystal Meth, Arrests Three
Interstate Liquor Smuggling Network Busted; Crores Worth Of Illicit Liquor Seized

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

Elephants Enjoy Cooling Showers Amid Rising Heat at Nandankanan Zoo0:43

Elephants Enjoy Cooling Showers Amid Rising Heat at...

Varun Dhawan Turns Heads with Stylish Mumbai Appearance0:37

Varun Dhawan Turns Heads with Stylish Mumbai Appearance

WATCH: Farah Khan Spotted at Tamannaah Bhatia's Jewellery Store2:05

WATCH: Farah Khan Spotted at Tamannaah Bhatia's Jewellery...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO