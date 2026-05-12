Bengaluru: Three Arrested For Illegal Deer Antler Sale

Bengaluru police have arrested three individuals for the illegal sale of deer antlers, seizing a valuable antler and highlighting ongoing efforts to combat wildlife crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Three individuals were arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly selling deer antlers.

The arrests were made following a raid by the CCB and local police.

The accused confessed to intending to profit from the illegal sale of the deer antler.

A deer antler valued at approximately ten lakh rupees was seized during the operation.

The case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 (2022 Amendment).

Three people have been arrested for allegedly selling deer antlers, which is illegal, and officials seized one deer antler from the accused, police said on Tuesday.

On May 9, an officer of the Organised Crime Wing (East) of the CCB received credible information that some unidentified persons had come near a college in Chikkabanavara to sell the antlers of a wild animal, police said in a release.

Investigation and Arrests

After verifying the information, CCB officers registered a case at Chikkabanavara Police Station under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 (2022 Amendment). They said, subsequently, CCB Organised Crime Wing (East), along with staff from Chikkabanavara Police Station, conducted a raid at the location.

During the raid, three people were taken into custody along with a deer antler.

Confession and Legal Proceedings

According to the police, during interrogation, the accused confessed that they had committed the offence with the intention of earning large amounts of money. They seized the antler valued at approximately ten lakh rupees, police added.

Three accused persons were produced before the Court. One accused was taken into seven days of police custody, and the remaining two accused were remanded to judicial custody, police said, adding that the investigation is in progress.