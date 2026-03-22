Bengaluru Drug Bust: DRI Seizes Rs 8.3 Crore Worth of Crystal Meth, Arrests Three

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized a substantial quantity of crystal meth in Bengaluru, leading to the arrest of three individuals and uncovering a wider drug network.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points DRI officers in Bengaluru seized 8.3 kg of crystal meth worth Rs 8.3 crore.

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the drug seizure.

The seized crystal meth falls under the commercial quantity as per the NDPS Act.

Authorities recovered SIM cards, debit/credit cards, and mobile phones linked to the drug trafficking operation.

An investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the drug network.

DRI officers recovered approximately 8.3 kilograms of a psychotropic substance worth approximately Rs 8.3 crore and arrested three persons in connection with the case.

According to DRI, its Bengaluru Zonal Unit officials, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted a 26-year-old male passenger of Mizoram origin upon his arrival from New Delhi at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru.

Upon examination of his baggage, approximately 8.3 kilograms of a psychotropic substance suspected to be methamphetamine hydrochloride (popularly known as Crystal Meth) having an illicit market value of Rs 8.3 crore was recovered, DRI said in a statement, adding that the quantity recovered falls within the ambit of commercial quantity under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Further Investigation and Arrests

Based on further investigation and follow-up action, two additional individuals linked to the case were identified and intercepted at separate locations in Bengaluru, and both individuals are local residents, aged approximately 25 and 29 years, DRI further said.

In total, three persons have been apprehended and arrested in connection with the case.

Recovery of Incriminating Materials

Further, a search conducted on the premises of one of the accused persons resulted in the recovery of approximately 200 SIM cards, around 45 debit/credit cards, and multiple mobile phones, which are suspected to have been used in the operation and facilitation of the drug trafficking network.

The seized contraband and other incriminating materials have been taken into custody under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, the DRI said, adding that, further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other persons involved in the network.