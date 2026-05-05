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Two Arrested With Ivory Worth ₹1.5 Cr In Uttarakhand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 05, 2026 21:13 IST

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Uttarakhand authorities seized ivory worth ₹1.5 crore and arrested two suspected wildlife smugglers in Udham Singh Nagar, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat wildlife crime.

Key Points

  • Uttarakhand STF and Forest Department arrest two suspected wildlife smugglers.
  • Ivory worth ₹1.5 crore seized in Udham Singh Nagar district.
  • The suspects were apprehended during a checking operation in Sitarganj.
  • A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act.
  • Investigation underway to identify other individuals involved in the ivory smuggling network.

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force and the Forest Department have arrested two suspected wildlife smugglers with ivory worth Rs 1.5 crore in Udham Singh Nagar district, officials said on Tuesday.

The joint team apprehended the suspects on a motorcycle during a checking operation at Barakoli Range in the Kalyanpur area of Sitarganj late Monday night, they said.

 

Details of the Arrested Suspects

The arrested individuals were identified as Mrityunjay Haldar (32) and Manik Mandal (35), both residents of Sitarganj.

Scale of the Ivory Seizure

Special Task Force (STF) SSP Ajay Singh said the recovered ivory weighs 7.82 kg, measures three feet three inches in length and has a circumference of 13 inches.

The estimated international market value of the ivory is approximately Rs 1.5 crore, Singh added.

Legal Action and Investigation

Police have registered a case against the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act.

An investigation is underway based on information gathered during interrogation, Singh said, adding that action will be taken against any other persons found involved in the case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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