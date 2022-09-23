News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Downpour floods Delhi, hits traffic movement; IMD issues alert

Downpour floods Delhi, hits traffic movement; IMD issues alert

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 23, 2022 12:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rains continued to lash Delhi, leading to waterlogging and affecting traffic movement in several areas of the city.

IMAGE: People push an auto through a waterlogged road amid heavy rainfall, in New Delhi. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

The national capital has been witnessing an incessant spell of light to moderate rain for the past two days.

The weather department has predicted more rains on Friday.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded one notch above normal at 22 degrees Celsius.

 

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 28 degrees Celsius, according to the The India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD issued a 'yellow alert', cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in Delhi.

'Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of South-Delhi, South-East Delhi, NCR (Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra...Kotputli, Alwar (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,' IMD's RWFC tweeted at around 8 am.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, gauged 40.8 mm of rainfall between 5.30 pm on Thursday and 8.30 am on Friday.

IMAGE: Commuters push their vehicle down the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road after rainfall, in Gurugram. Photograph: PTI Photo

The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar received 44 mm, 24.6 mm and 60 mm of precipitation respectively during this period.

The Delhi University area, Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Pusa and Mayur Vihar recorded 1 mm, 1.5 mm, 1 mm, 26.5 mm and 49.5 mm of rainfall, respectively, the weather department said.

The rains have brought much-needed respite from the sultry weather.

The fresh spells of rains just before the withdrawal of monsoon from the National Capital Region will help cover the large deficit (46 per cent till September 22 morning) to some extent.

It would also keep the air clean and the temperature in check.

The IMD on Tuesday said the southwest monsoon had withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch, three days after the normal date of September 17.

Usually, it takes around a week after its withdrawal from west Rajasthan for the monsoon to retreat from Delhi.

The withdrawal of southwest monsoon is declared if there has been no rainfall in the region for five days along with the development of anti-cyclonic circulation and water vapour imagery indicates dry weather conditions over the region.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'India battling climate change and it is getting worse'
'India battling climate change and it is getting worse'
Here Comes The Rain...
Here Comes The Rain...
Delhi's Water Crisis
Delhi's Water Crisis
Torrent group to make Rs 2,900-cr bid for RNLIC
Torrent group to make Rs 2,900-cr bid for RNLIC
Who Is Sambit Patra Hugging?
Who Is Sambit Patra Hugging?
ED points to insider trading in NSE case
ED points to insider trading in NSE case
Now That's How You Take A ROYAL SELFIE!
Now That's How You Take A ROYAL SELFIE!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Rains, thunderstorm in Delhi; air, road traffic hit

Rains, thunderstorm in Delhi; air, road traffic hit

'There seems to be a threat every time it rains'

'There seems to be a threat every time it rains'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances