Don't return to bury the dead: Israel warns Gazans amid truce

On Day three of the temporary Israel-Hamas ceasefire, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) warned Palestinians who evacuated northern Gaza not to return.

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier sits atop a tank near the Israel-Gaza border, in southern Israel, on November 26, 2023. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Reiterating warnings made in dropped leaflets, the IDF's Arabic spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee directed Palestinians to continue moving south of Wadi Gaza.

He also instructed Gazans not to try return to the Strip's northern areas, enter the sea or approach within one kilometer of the Israel-Gaza border.

One condition of the temporary ceasefire was that Palestinians would not try to return to their homes in the combat zone of northern Gaza. While there does not appear to be large-scale Palestinian efforts to return, the warnings have not stopped some Palestinians from returning to inspect damage or bury the dead.

A temporary four-day ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organisation went into effect at 7 am on Friday.

*****

IDF raids on refugee camps continue

Five 'Palestinian terrorists' were killed and an explosives laboratory in the Jenin refugee camp was destroyed in an overnight counter-terror operation, the IDF announced on Sunday morning.

According to the IDF, the five were killed during shootouts with soldiers.

A squad of terrorists who endangered the lives of soldiers were targeted in an airstrike and captured, it said.

The IDF said 29 wanted Palestinians were arrested, including Osama Bani Fadl, a member of Hamas who is suspected of killing Shay Silas Nigreker, 60, and his 28-year-old son Aviad Nir, in the Palestinian village of Huwara in Samaria in August.

Soldiers inside the camp seized two weapons, a large amount of ammunition, explosive charges and military equipment. Two observation posts used to track Israeli movement in the camp were destroyed.

Combat engineering vehicles also uncovered improvised explosive devices placed under the road.

*****

Over $1.3 million in cash 'seized from Hamas'

Israeli soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip claim to have confiscated five million shekels ($1.3 million) in cash from terror facilities and the homes of Hamas operatives, Israel's Defence Ministry announced on Sunday.

Israeli shekels and US dollars were seized along with Jordanian and Iraqi currency, the ministry said.

The money, transferred in recent days to the finance division of the Ministry of Defence, will be counted and deposited in the state coffers.

Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Lt Gen Herzi Halevi on Sunday assured troops in Gaza that the war against Hamas would resume following the ceasefire to rescue dozens of hostages being held by Hamas.

"The IDF and its soldiers fight fiercely to protect the lives of our people while upholding the values of the military. We created conditions for the release of the hostages, children and mothers, during this truce," Lt Gen wrote Halevi.

"When the deal is completed, we will return to our operations with determination, for the continued release of the hostages and the complete dismantlement of Hamas," he added.