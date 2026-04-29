Wedding DJ Faces Charges After Loud Music Kills Chickens

A wedding DJ in Uttar Pradesh faces charges after a poultry farmer claimed that excessively loud music caused the death of 140 chickens at his farm, sparking an investigation into noise pollution and its impact on animals.

Key Points A poultry farm owner in Sultanpur claims 140 chickens died due to loud music from a wedding procession.

The farm owner alleges the high-decibel sound from the DJ system caused panic and stress among the chickens.

Police have registered a case against the DJ operator and are investigating the incident.

Experts suggest high-intensity sound waves can cause stress and cardiac arrest in birds and animals.

A poultry farm owner here alleged that as many as 140 chickens at his farm died due to loud music from a wedding procession, with police registering a case against the DJ in this connection, officials said on Wednesday.

Poultry Farm Owner Alleges Loud Music Led To Chicken Deaths

Sabir, a resident of Dariyapur village under Baldirai police station limits, claimed the incident occurred on the night of April 25 when the wedding procession of Babban Vishwakarma's daughter passed near his poultry farm.

In his complaint, Sabir alleged the high-decibel sound from the DJ system being played during the procession caused panic among the poultry, leading to the death of 140 chickens.

"The noise was so intense that the chickens got frightened and died," the complaint read.

Police Investigate Noise Levels At Wedding Procession

Based on it, a case was registered against DJ operator Kavi Yadav on Tuesday night, and an investigation is underway.

Baldirai Station House Officer Mahendra Pratap Singh said police are examining whether the DJ system was operating beyond permissible sound limits.

Experts say high-intensity sound waves can trigger stress and cardiac arrest in birds and animals, which could have led to the deaths in this case, he added.