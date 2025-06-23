HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Did US use Indian airspace for strikes against Iran? PIB clarifies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 23, 2025 09:34 IST

India has dismissed as "fake" claims by certain social media handles that the US fighter jets used Indian airspace to launch strikes against Iran.

IMAGE: Rhe US deployed B-2 Spirit stealth bombers to carry out precision airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Photograph: US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Scott H. Spitzer

The US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran early Sunday, with President Donald Trump warning of additional strikes if Iran retaliates.

"Several social media accounts have claimed that Indian Airspace was used by the United States to launch aircrafts against Iran during Operation #MidnightHammer. This claim is FAKE," PIB Fact Check said in a post on X on Sunday.

 

"Indian Airspace was NOT used by the United States during Operation #MidnightHammer," said the fact check unit of the Press Information Bureau that functions under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

It said Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine explained the route used by US aircraft during a press briefing.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
