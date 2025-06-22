'Dangerous escalation': Russia, China condemn US attack

China and Russia on Sunday strongly condemned the United States air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, with China calling it a serious violation of the United Nations Charter that heightens tensions in West Asia, and Russia terming the strikes 'irresponsible' and asserting that they grossly violate international law, the UN Charter, and UN Security Council resolutions.

IMAGE: A person holds a placard that reads: 'No Iran war', as demonstrators gather to march against the upcoming NATO leaders' summit at The Hague, Netherlands on June 22, 2025. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Beijing also called on 'parties to the conflict, Israel in particular', to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible, ensure the safety of civilians, and start dialogue and negotiation.

The US bombed three major nuclear sites -- Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan -- in Iran earlier in the day, bringing itself into the Israel-Iran conflict.

"China strongly condemns the US attacks on Iran and bombing of nuclear facilities under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency," a spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a comment posted on the ministry's website.

The actions of the US seriously violate the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law, and have exacerbated tensions in West Asia, the spokesperson said.

"China calls on the parties to the conflict, Israel in particular, to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible, ensure the safety of civilians, and start dialogue and negotiation," the spokesperson added.

China stands ready to work with the international community to pool efforts, uphold justice and work for restoring peace and stability in West Asia, the spokesperson further said.

Besides being a close ally of Iran, China is also a large importer of Iranian oil.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, "The irresponsible decision to subject the territory of a sovereign state to missile and bomb strikes, no matter what arguments are used, grossly violates international law, the UN Charter, and the resolutions of the UN Security Council, which previously unequivocally qualified such actions as unacceptable."

Without naming the US, the ministry said it was 'especially alarming' that the strikes were carried out by 'a country that is a permanent member of the UN Security Council'.

It also called for the 'collective' rejection of the 'confrontational actions' of the US and Israel.

Noting that while the consequences of the bombing, including radiological ones, are yet to be assessed, the ministry said it was 'already obvious that a dangerous escalation has begun, fraught with further undermining of regional and global security'.

The risk of an escalation of conflict in the Middle East, already engulfed in multiple crises, has 'increased significantly', it said.

The Russian foreign ministry said that the damage caused by the US attack on the global non-proliferation regime based on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) is 'of particular concern'.

'The attacks on Iran have caused enormous damage to the credibility of the NPT and the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) verification and monitoring system based on it,' the statement said.

Russia expects a 'prompt, professional, and honest reaction from the agency's leadership without evasive phrases and attempts to hide behind political 'equidistance',' it said.

The ministry stressed the need for an "objective report" from the IAEA Director General for consideration at a special session of the agency, which it said is scheduled to take place very shortly.

'Of course, the UN Security Council must also react. The confrontational actions of the US and Israel must be collectively rejected,' it said.