Did seized Iranian ship carry China-linked missile chemicals?

China has refuted allegations of its involvement in the Iranian cargo ship seizure by the US, dismissing claims of supplying chemical materials for missile production.

IMAGE: A view of Iranian-flagged cargo ship M/V Touska as the US Navy Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyer USS Spruance conducts its interception in a location given as the north Arabian Sea, in this screen capture from a video released April 19, 2026. Photograph: CENTCOM/Handout/Reuters

Key Points China denies any connection to the Iranian cargo ship seized by the US, refuting allegations of supplying missile-related chemical materials.

Former US envoy Nikki Haley claimed the seized ship was en route from China to Iran, linking it to chemical shipments for missiles.

The US Navy seized the Iranian cargo ship after it allegedly failed to heed calls to stop, prompting a warning from the Iranian military.

Iran declined to confirm its participation in peace talks with the US following the cargo ship incident.

China maintains it acts responsibly regarding military product exports, adhering to export control laws and international obligations.

China on Tuesday denied any links to the Iranian cargo ship seized by the United States in the Gulf allegedly containing chemical materials to manufacture missiles.

China Responds to US Allegations

"To my knowledge, this is a foreign-flagged container ship. China opposes any malicious linking and hype," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a press briefing here reacting to allegations by former US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley.

In a post on X, Haley claimed that the ship seized by the US was headed from China to Iran and is linked to chemical shipments for missiles.

"It refused repeated orders to stop. Another reminder that China is helping prop up Iran's regime - a reality that can't be ignored," Haley said.

A US naval ship enforcing the blockade of ships going to Iranian ports fired at the cargo ship when it reportedly failed to heed calls to stop.

The US Marines later boarded the ship and seized it.

Iran's Reaction to the Ship Seizure

The Iranian military warned that it would respond to the US' action against the container ship.

"The 'aggressor United States,' by violating the ceasefire and engaging in maritime highway robbery, attacked an Iranian commercial vessel in the waters of the Sea of Oman," CNN quoted Iran's military as saying.

The Iranian military said that the US had destroyed the ship's navigational equipment and deployed troops on the deck, "effectively carrying out an act of aggression against it."

Following the incident, Iran also declined to confirm its participation in the second round of peace talks with the US in Pakistan this week.

China's Stance on Military Exports

Last week, China denied aiding Iran's military with defence and satellite support.

US President Donald Trump also threatened to impose heavy tariffs against China if it supplied weapons to Iran.

Responding to allegations, Guo last week said that China always acts prudently and responsibly on the export of military products, and exercises strict control in accordance with China's laws and regulations on export control and due international obligations.

On the tariff threat, he said, "If the US goes ahead with the tariff hikes on China on the basis of these accusations, China will respond with countermeasures."

China, a major importer of Iranian oil, shares strategic and defence ties with Iran.

Also, a CNN report earlier this month said US intelligence indicates that China is preparing to deliver new air defence systems to Iran, including shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs.

The incident highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics between China, Iran, and the United States. China has consistently maintained its stance on responsible military exports, while the US has expressed concerns over China's relationship with Iran. This situation underscores the ongoing tensions and scrutiny surrounding international trade and security.