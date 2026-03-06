HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Did India provide intel on Iranian warship to US?

Did India provide intel on Iranian warship to US?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 06, 2026 16:12 IST

x

India vehemently denies providing any intelligence to the US regarding the sinking of an Iranian frigate, dismissing the claims as baseless and preposterous amidst rising tensions between the US and Iran.

IMAGE: An explosion on what the US Department of Defense says is an Iranian warship, at the sea, in this screengrab obtained from a video released on March 4, 2026. Photograph: @CENTCOM/X

Key Points

  • Indian government sources strongly deny providing intelligence to the US on the sinking of an Iranian frigate.
  • The Iranian frigate, IRIS Dena, was sunk by a US submarine off the coast of Sri Lanka.
  • The frigate was returning from the Milan multilateral naval exercise hosted by India.
  • The incident has escalated tensions between the US and Iran outside the Persian Gulf.

Top government sources on Friday described as "baseless and preposterous" claims that the Indian Navy provided intelligence to the United States on an Iranian frigate that was sunk by a US military submarine two days back.

There is no question of providing any input to the US on it and the claims are completely baseless, the sources said. 

US sub sinks Iranian warship

The US sank the Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday, triggering a sharp reaction from Iran.

The Iranian frigate, IRIS Dena, was returning home after participating in the Milan multilateral naval exercise hosted by India.

At least 87 Iranian sailors were killed in the attack, which marked a major escalation in the conflict between the US and Iran outside of the Persian Gulf.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Is US using Indian ports to strike Iran? MEA clarifies
Is US using Indian ports to strike Iran? MEA clarifies
2nd Iranian ship heads towards Sri Lanka after US sub attack
2nd Iranian ship heads towards Sri Lanka after US sub attack
Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?
Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?
Will Embracing Israel Prove Costly For India?
Will Embracing Israel Prove Costly For India?
India's Israel Ties Could Be A Costly Mistake
India's Israel Ties Could Be A Costly Mistake

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

Aamir Khan Arrives in Style at Arjun Tendulkar's Star-Studded Wedding! 0:25

Aamir Khan Arrives in Style at Arjun Tendulkar's...

SRK Arrives with Family in Style at Arjun Tendulkar's Grand Wedding 0:33

SRK Arrives with Family in Style at Arjun Tendulkar's...

Sara's Pink Saree Look Steals the Limelight at Arjun's Wedding1:00

Sara's Pink Saree Look Steals the Limelight at Arjun's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO