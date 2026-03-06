Did India provide intel on Iranian warship to US?

India vehemently denies providing any intelligence to the US regarding the sinking of an Iranian frigate, dismissing the claims as baseless and preposterous amidst rising tensions between the US and Iran.

IMAGE: An explosion on what the US Department of Defense says is an Iranian warship, at the sea, in this screengrab obtained from a video released on March 4, 2026. Photograph: @CENTCOM/X

Key Points Indian government sources strongly deny providing intelligence to the US on the sinking of an Iranian frigate.

The Iranian frigate, IRIS Dena, was sunk by a US submarine off the coast of Sri Lanka.

The frigate was returning from the Milan multilateral naval exercise hosted by India.

The incident has escalated tensions between the US and Iran outside the Persian Gulf.

Top government sources on Friday described as "baseless and preposterous" claims that the Indian Navy provided intelligence to the United States on an Iranian frigate that was sunk by a US military submarine two days back.

There is no question of providing any input to the US on it and the claims are completely baseless, the sources said.

US sub sinks Iranian warship

The US sank the Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday, triggering a sharp reaction from Iran.

The Iranian frigate, IRIS Dena, was returning home after participating in the Milan multilateral naval exercise hosted by India.

At least 87 Iranian sailors were killed in the attack, which marked a major escalation in the conflict between the US and Iran outside of the Persian Gulf.