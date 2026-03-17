No deal with Iran to release seized oil tankers: India

India's Ministry of External Affairs has firmly denied reports of a potential agreement with Iran to release seized oil tankers in exchange for guaranteeing safe passage for Indian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points India's MEA dismisses reports of a deal with Iran involving the release of seized vessels.

The seized vessels are reportedly not Iranian-owned, and there are no Iranian crew members on board.

India is in talks with Iran to ensure the safe transit of Indian-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

India aims to safely bring back its ships currently in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday dismissed as 'baseless' reports which suggested that Iran is seeking release of three 'oil tankers' seized by India in return for ensuring safe passage to Indian-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and said there has been 'no discussion' of this nature between Indian and Iranian authorities.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, at an inter-ministerial briefing here on the West Asia situation, also said the three vessels being referred to are 'not Iranian-owned' and 'neither there are any Iranian crew' on them.

"This report is baseless. There have been no discussion, let me underline it, there has been no discussion between Indian and Iranian authorities of this nature. I would also like to say that the three vessels that you referred to are not Iranian-owned, neither there are any Iranian crew on these vessels... And, these are not tankers, they are vessels," he said.

India's coastal authorities reportedly seized three US-sanctioned oil tankers with alleged links to Iran.

One report claimed that the 'three tankers' were seized in February.

Ensuring Safe Passage Through the Strait of Hormuz

India has been in touch with Tehran to ensure safe transit of over 20 Indian-flagged merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Jaiswal, in response to another query, said, "We are in talks with Iran and other countries, and many ships are still there in the Strait of Hormuz. And, we intend to bring those ships back home safely."