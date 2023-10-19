News
Rediff.com  » News » Deve Gowda sacks CM Ibrahim as K'taka JD-S chief

Deve Gowda sacks CM Ibrahim as K'taka JD-S chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 19, 2023 14:49 IST
Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Thursday removed the party's Karnataka unit president C M Ibrahim, who had raised a banner of revolt against forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, by dissolving the state working committee.

IMAGE: JD-S supremo HD Deve Gowda with former CM H D Kumaraswamy and CM Ibrahim. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gowda also appointed his son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy as the ad-hoc president of the party's state unit.

Kumaraswamy, a two-time Karnataka chief minister, is also the party's legislative unit president.

 

Gowda's order came after Ibrahim revolted against the party's decision to align with the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In this regard, Ibrahim had held a meeting with 'like-minded' people in JD-S on October 16 and announced that the party led by him was the original one. He also announced formation of a core committee that would submit a memorandum to the party supremo that the JD-S should not go with the BJP.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
